How Is The Healthcare Industry Contributing To Nanomaterials Market Growth?

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry across the globe is contributing to the growth of the global nanomaterials market. Nanomaterials are employed in the healthcare industry to target abnormalities in individual cells and even sub-cells and to boost the action of vaccinations and medicines by easily accessing the body. Hence, the demand for nanomaterials is rising with the increase in the application of nanomaterials in healthcare. For instance, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), an India-based press company report published in 2021, worldwide, there are around 400 major nanotech companies of which, half of the companies are nanomedicine related. In addition, out of the total 30 to 40 major nanotech companies in India, half are related to healthcare. Therefore, the growing presence and usage of nanomaterials in the healthcare industry are expected to fuel the growth of the nanomaterials market over the forthcoming years.

Read More On The Global Nanomaterials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nanomaterials-global-market-report

The global nanomaterials market size is expected to grow from $10.87 billion in 2021 to $12.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The change in the nanomaterial market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $21.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Major players covered in the global nanomaterials market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chasm Technologies Ltd., Cnano Technology, DuPont Air Products Nanomaterials LLC, Elmarco Ltd., Finetex ENE, Glonatech SA, Kuraray, Nanocyl SA, NanoViricides Inc, Sumitomo Corporation, Showa Denko, Zyvex Technologies, US Research Nanomaterials Inc., Nanocomposix Inc., Frontier Carbon Corporation, Nanoshel LLC, SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., Cytodiagnostics Inc., Strem Chemicals Inc., and American Elements.

In April 2020, Cabot Corporation, a US-based global specialty performance materials, and chemicals company acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for a $115 million deal amount. Through this acquisition, Cabot's market position and formulation skills in the high-growth batteries sector, especially in China, the world's strongest and quickest expanding electric vehicle market, have been greatly strengthened. Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) is a China-based company that manufactures carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and dispersions.

TBRC’s global nanomaterials market report is segmented by material type into carbon-based nanomaterials, metal and non-metal oxides, metal-based nanomaterials, dendrimers nanomaterials, nanoclay, nanocellulose, others, by structure type into non-polymer organic nanomaterials, polymeric nanomaterials, by end user into paint and coatings, packaging, construction, electronics and consumer goods, others.

Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2022 – By Material Type (Carbon Based Nanomaterials, Metal And Non-Metal Oxides, Metal Based Nanomaterials, Dendrimers Nanomaterials, Nanoclay, Nanocellulose), By Structure Type (Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials, Polymeric Nanomaterials), By End User (Paint And Coatings, Packaging, Construction, Electronics And Consumer Goods) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a nanomaterials market overview, forecast nanomaterials market size and growth for the whole market, nanomaterials market segments, geographies, nanomaterials market trends, nanomaterials market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Nanomaterials Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5586&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Water Borne Coatings, Solvent Based Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Paints And Coatings), By Application (Architectural, Automotive, Wood, Packaging, Aerospace), By Type Of Resin (Acrylic, Polyurethanes, Polyesters, Epoxy, Alkyd), By Performance Range (Commodity Coating Range, Engineering Coating Range, High-Performance Coating Range), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paints-and-coatings-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Metal Heat Treating, Metal Coating, Engraving And Allied Services to Manufacturers, Electroplating, Plating, Polishing, Anodizing, And Coloring), By Application (Manufacturing, Automotive, Others Subsegments Covered: Case Hardening, Normalizing, Annealing, Hardening & Tampering, Others, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Water-Borne Coatings, High Solids Coatings, Powder Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-engraving-heat-treating-and-allied-activities-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Electronics And Appliance Stores Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hardware Suppliers & Security Stores, Consumer Electronics Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Retailer), By Type Of Store (Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronics-and-appliance-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

