Health Benefits Positively Impacts The Red Wine Market Demand

The Business Research Company’s Red Wine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to propel the growth of the red wine market going forward. Healthy eating has become the norm, with most consumers demanding foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health and wellness, ethics, and sustainability criteria. The powerful plant compounds found in red wine have been linked to several health benefits, including reduced inflammation, a lowered risk of cancer, and a longer lifespan. Red wine's alcohol and antioxidants aid to prevent coronary artery disease. For instance, according to the International Food Information Council 2020 Food and Health Survey, 54% of consumers and 63% of consumers over the age of 50 are concerned about the healthfulness of their food and beverages. Red wine market statistics show that the increasing health awareness among consumers drives the growth of the market.

TBRC’s red wine market overview explains that the growing popularity of organic products is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Organic wine is a product that has been certified as organic by the government. Organic wine production must follow strict criteria that cover everything from pesticide usage to land management to storage and preservation. For instance, in October 2021, Gary Barlow, a Spanish wine maker introduced an organic wine called Gary Barlow Organic. The Gary Barlow Organic collection comprises a red and a white wine created from grapes cultivated in certified organic fields in Castilla grown with old, low-yielding bush vines that are dry-farmed.

The global red wine market size is expected to grow from $94.63 billion in 2021 to $102.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Red wine market growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $127.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.

In March 2021, Accolade Wines, an Australia-based wine company acquired Rolf Binder Wines for an undisclosed sum. Through this acquisition, Accolade Wines aims to broaden its diverse portfolio by integrating Rolf Binder premium red and white grapes that will support Accolade’s other Barossa brands. Rolf Binder Wines is an Australia-based company that produces red wine.

Major players covered in the global red wine industry are Accolade Wines, Caviro S.C.A., Vina Concha Y Toro S.A., Castel Winery Plc., E and J Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor S.A., Diageo plc, Treasury Wine Estates, Constellation Brands, The Wine Group, Campari Group, Brown-Forman, Amvyx SA, Rémy Cointreau, Compagnia Del Vino SRL, and Pernod Ricard.

TBRC’s global red wine market report is segmented by type into sparkling red wine, still red wine, by packaging type into bottles, cans, by distribution channel into food service, retail.

