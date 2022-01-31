What is "Household Garment Steamer" Market prediction in the future?

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A garment steamer is another name for a fabric steamer. It's a gadget that uses high-temperature steam to quickly eliminate wrinkles from fabrics and clothes. Fabric steamers come in a variety of sizes, price points, and functionalities. They're simple to use and lightweight, and they're made to handle a variety of materials and textiles, including towels, shirts, and sheets. The usage of fabric steamers to eliminate creases from delicate materials like silk is also common. Anti-rust water tanks, usually constructed of stainless steel, are available with these steamers. During the forecast period, all of these attributes are projected to increase the market attractiveness of fabric steamers. Furthermore, steamers have a higher efficiency, portability, flexibility, and convenience of use than flat irons, which increases their demand in the global market. Additionally, the increase in the number of promotional efforts run by manufacturers contributes to growth.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 halted the market for household garment steamer. There was a drop in demand for garment steamers when certain government institutions instituted strict lockdowns. Travel limitations, both locally and internationally, have caused delays in manufacturing schedules and raw material procurement.

Due to the lockdown, individuals are at home and have plenty of time to purchase on e-commerce websites, which could lead to an increase in sales for online retailers. Despite the fact that growth may be slower, the market is expected to remain stable.

However, in the medium term, the domestic garment sector may see an increase in sales. This expansion is due to the steaming power of the steamer, which may aid in the elimination of germs and microorganisms on clothing. This characteristic draws consumers to the product, resulting in increased sales.

Top Impacting Factors

The rise of the middle class population, which can purchase fabric steamers, the rising standard of living, changing lifestyles, and more disposable money are all driving the fabric steamer market forward. The growing number of working women is also propelling the fabric steamer industry forward.

Furthermore, rising spending on domestic appliances, such as cleaning appliances, bath appliances, washing appliances, room comfort appliances, and others, is propelling the market.

Consumers want appliances that are environmentally friendly and do not emit dangerous emissions. When compared to traditional appliances, these eco-friendly gadgets use less energy. This tendency is predicted to have a long-term effect on the global fabric steamer market.

However, increasing rivalry from local unorganized fabric steamer manufacturers, combined with a growth in the number of unorganized fabric steamer retailers, has had a substantial impact on the fabric steamer market's pricing discrepancy. During the forecast period, this is projected to have a negative influence on the worldwide fabric steamer market.

Market Trends

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. Product, operation, application, distribution channel, and geography are all segments of the worldwide fabric steamer market. The market is divided into two categories based on the type of product. The term "travel clothing steamer" refers to handheld fabric steamers. Handheld fabric steamers have a lower power output than standing fabric steamers. Markets can be segmented in terms of operation.

One of the key growth factors for the household laundry steamers and dryers market is increasing product innovation, which leads to product premiumization. Customers are predicted to gravitate toward online purchasing as smartphone usage and internet penetration rise. All of these elements are projected to make online distribution channels more appealing to consumers.

One of the important household clothes steamers and dryer’s market trends is the growing demand for smart connected home appliances. For security and control systems, home appliances, lighting, and other functions, smart houses leverage the internet and digitization.

Dryers may now be readily connected to smartphones and tablets utilizing wireless technology thanks to new technologies such as smart connectivity included into clothes dryers. The technologies make it possible for users to control and monitor their dryers from afar. Smart linked clothes dryers are available from large suppliers such as LG Electronics and SAMSUNG, among others, and can be controlled and monitored via wireless technology and smartphones.

