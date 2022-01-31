Customer Experience Management Market Worth USD 21.86 billion at 13.0% CAGR

Companies Profiled in CEM Market Report: Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. , MindTouch, Segment.io, Amperity, InMoment, Sprinklr, Nokia Corporation, Medallia, Inc, Sitecore, Open Text Corporation, Verint Systems, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pointillist, ZephyrTel, Mixpanel, NGDATA, SAS Institute, Teradata Corporation, MaritzCX Research LLC, Clarabridge, Zendesk Inc, Tech Mahindra, Avaya Inc, SAP SE, Adobe Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer experience management market size is projected to reach USD 21.86 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. The heightened importance of enhancing customer experience (CX) amid the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Call Center, Website, Mobile Applications, Email, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Rental and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. With millions of people worldwide confined to their homes, brands are aggressively looking for avenues to maintain visibility among their customers and cater to their changing needs.

The unusual circumstances created by the coronavirus have forced companies to engage customers in a more meaningful way. For example, the cable provider Comcast deepened its customer experience management by developing short, topical videos powered by an interactive experience for its Xfinity cable service during the pandemic. In China, a restaurant chain started delivering ingredients for meals usually enjoyed in communal settings at people’s doorsteps, ensuring no physical contact and strengthening its relationship with loyal customers. The variety of novel ideas triggered amid the COVID-19 pandemic enabled the market to register an impressive CAGR of 11.7% in 2020.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Companies Profiled in this Customer Experience Management Market Report:

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (California, United States)

MindTouch, Inc. (California, United States)

Segment.io, Inc. (California, United States)

Amperity (Washington, United States)

InMoment (Utah, United States)

Sprinklr (New York, United States)

Nokia Corporation (Espoo, Finland)

Medallia, Inc. (California, United States)

Sitecore (California, United States)

Open Text Corporation (Waterloo, Canada)

Verint Systems (New York, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Pointillist (Massachusetts, United States)

ZephyrTel, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Mixpanel (California, United States)

NGDATA (Ghent, Belgium)

SAS Institute (North Carolina, United States)

Teradata Corporation (California, United States)

MaritzCX Research LLC (Utah, United States)

Clarabridge (Virginia, United States)

Zendesk Inc. (California, United States)

Tech Mahindra (Maharashtra, India)

Avaya Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Adobe Inc. (California, United States)

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this CEM Market.

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Restraining Factor

Constant Threat of Data Breaches to Limit CEM Adoption

The proliferation of smartphones, mobile applications, and other smart devices has triggered a massive digitization trend among businesses. Enhancing CEM through virtual platforms and online portals has become one of the core strategies adopted by companies to foster long-lasting relationships with their customers. However, with private customer information being available online in most cases, the threat of data breaches has escalated in recent years. Hackers are targeting digital platforms to extract critical data and sell them on the black market. For example, in April 2020, over 500,000 accounts on the teleconferencing platform Zoom were breached and then sold on the dark web by cyber-criminals. Similarly, in India in January 2020, Unacademy, the popular online education platform, experienced a massive data breach, exposing more than 20 million accounts containing customer information related to email addresses, payment history, passwords, and usernames. The constant exposure of delicate information to cyber-attacks may inhibit the customer experience management market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead the Charge Supported by Rapid Transformation of Businesses

In 2019, the North America market size stood at USD 2.81 billion, and the region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to the speedy digital transformation of businesses in the region. CXM companies across the US and Canada are actively adopting and deploying customer experience management solutions powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Thus, the market in North America is foreseen to progress at an incredible pace.

Asia Pacific is strengthening its hold on the customer experience management market share as a result of the broadening presence of AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) among enterprises in India and China. In Europe, on the other hand, the increasing number of call centers is expected to propel the regional market.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

According to the report, the value of the Customer Experience Management Market was estimated to be USD 8.29 billion in 2019. Besides this, the report also offers the following:

Microscopic analysis on the market size & share and the factors influencing them;

Quantitative & qualitative evaluation of the different market segments;

Actionable insights into the regional developments in the market; and

Granular examination of the key players’ profiles and strategies

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Game-Changing CX Solutions to Create an Intense Competitive Milieu

Key players in the Customer Experience Management Market are directing their energies towards developing and introducing breakthrough products to tighten client-business relationships. The launch of such solutions is allowing companies to entrench their position in regional and global markets and attract new customers with diversified portfolios.

Industry Developments:

December 2020: Genesys released its next-generation business unit focused on augmented customer engagement, Genesys Digital. The unit will provide solutions to companies to meet customers’ constantly evolving demands and preferences in the digital landscape.

Genesys released its next-generation business unit focused on augmented customer engagement, Genesys Digital. The unit will provide solutions to companies to meet customers’ constantly evolving demands and preferences in the digital landscape. August 2020: Pointillist announced that it is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a platform dedicated to customer experience management solutions. Being on AppFoundry will enable Pointillist to rapidly deploy a wide range of mechanisms to improve interaction with its customers and engage employees.

Buy Now – Customer Experience Management Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101661

Major Table Of Content CEM Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Supply chain Analysis

Global Customer Experience Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure/Appendix Global Customer Experience Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solution Services Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment (Value) On-premises Cloud By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Touchpoint (Value) Call Center Website Mobile Applications Email Social Media Others (Virtual Assistants, Loyalty Programs, Etc.) By End-User (Value) BFSI Rental and Consumer Goods IT and Telecom Healthcare Automotive Media and Entertainment Government Others (Oil and Gas, Education, Etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size, Share, Trends, & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Telephony, Conferencing, Unified Messaging, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Size, and Large Scale), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Banking & Finance Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Video Streaming Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Process Mining Software Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Data Platform Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Type, Services), By Application (Identity and Access Management, Patching and Vulnerability Management, Security Event Monitoring, Incident Response, Resilience and System Recovery), By Vertical (Energy and Power, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Chemical, Oil and Gas) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd