E-Learning Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. E-learning is a learning system that depends on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to provide information. It delivers information in the form of text, image, audio, video, and animation via the internet, intranet, broadcast, satellite, interactive TV, or CD-ROM. It is time-efficient, cost-effective, offers personalization, and reaches a wider audience. As a result, e-learning finds diverse applications across various industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, corporate, education, etc.
The rising sales of smartphones and the growing penetration of the internet across the globe are primarily impelling the market growth. Furthermore, due to the spread of COVID-19 and complete lockdown in several nations, numerous educational institutes and other training organizations have shifted towards e-learning solutions to complete their curriculum. Besides this, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is augmenting the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it offers easy access to educational content to the farmers. Various other factors, including the easy availability of low-cost software platforms and the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules, are anticipated to further propel the global market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Adobe Inc.
Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)
Blackboard Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
GP Strategies Corporation
Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
Oracle Corporation
Pearson Plc
SAP SE
Skillsoft Corporation
Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).
Breakup by Technology:
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Breakup by Provider:
Services
Content
Breakup by Application:
Academic
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
Corporate
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Government
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
