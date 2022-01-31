E-Learning Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2022-2027

Global E-Learning Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “E-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global e-learning market reached a value of US$ 253.3 Billion in 2021. E-learning is a learning system that depends on electronic devices and information and communication technology (ICT) to provide information. It delivers information in the form of text, image, audio, video, and animation via the internet, intranet, broadcast, satellite, interactive TV, or CD-ROM. It is time-efficient, cost-effective, offers personalization, and reaches a wider audience. As a result, e-learning finds diverse applications across various industries, such as agriculture, healthcare, corporate, education, etc.

The rising sales of smartphones and the growing penetration of the internet across the globe are primarily impelling the market growth. Furthermore, due to the spread of COVID-19 and complete lockdown in several nations, numerous educational institutes and other training organizations have shifted towards e-learning solutions to complete their curriculum. Besides this, the growing adoption of precision and sustainable farming methods is augmenting the demand for e-learning in the agriculture sector as it offers easy access to educational content to the farmers. Various other factors, including the easy availability of low-cost software platforms and the integration of gamification techniques in e-learning modules, are anticipated to further propel the global market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global e-learning market to reach US$ 521.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Adobe Inc.

Aptara Inc. (iEnergizer)

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

GP Strategies Corporation

Instructure Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

Oracle Corporation

Pearson Plc

SAP SE

Skillsoft Corporation

Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company).

Breakup by Technology:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Others

Breakup by Provider:

Services

Content

Breakup by Application:

Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Vocational Training

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Government

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

