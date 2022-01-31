Indian Bakery Market Size, Share, Growth, Report 2021-2026

Indian Bakery Market

The Indian bakery market reached a value of US$ 9,626 Million in 2020. The market is to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Bakery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian bakery market size reached a value of US$ 9,626 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects, the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2021-2026.

Bakery products are generally prepared by using various ingredients, such as grain-based flour, water, and leavening agents. They commonly include cookies, biscuits, cakes, pastries, flat-bread, tortillas, bun and croissants. Nowadays, these products are gaining widespread popularity among the masses as they are readily available and easy to consume.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Bakery Market Trends:

The market in India is majorly driven by significant growth in the food processing sector. This, coupled with the increasing influence of western food trends, is providing a boost to the demand for bakery products in India. Furthermore, the growing number of fast-food chains across the country has also stimulated market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of diversified products, such as multi-grain bread, fiber biscuits, designer cakes and eggless cakes, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and continual improvements in production processes, are further contributing to the market growth.

India Bakery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

Britannia Industries Limited

ITC Limited

Parle Products Private Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Breads

Cakes And Pastries

Rusks

Biscuits

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

