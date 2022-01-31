Indian Bakery Market Size, Share, Growth, Report 2021-2026
Bakery products are generally prepared by using various ingredients, such as grain-based flour, water, and leavening agents. They commonly include cookies, biscuits, cakes, pastries, flat-bread, tortillas, bun and croissants. Nowadays, these products are gaining widespread popularity among the masses as they are readily available and easy to consume.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
India Bakery Market Trends:
The market in India is majorly driven by significant growth in the food processing sector. This, coupled with the increasing influence of western food trends, is providing a boost to the demand for bakery products in India. Furthermore, the growing number of fast-food chains across the country has also stimulated market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of diversified products, such as multi-grain bread, fiber biscuits, designer cakes and eggless cakes, is providing an impetus to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels of the masses and continual improvements in production processes, are further contributing to the market growth.
India Bakery Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
Britannia Industries Limited
ITC Limited
Parle Products Private Limited
Breakup by Product Type:
Breads
Cakes And Pastries
Rusks
Biscuits
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets And Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Artisanal Bakeries
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
