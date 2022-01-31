Diaper Market Size in India, Share, Outlook, Report 2021-26

Indian Diaper Market

The diaper market in India reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2020. The market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

A diaper is a disposable underwear that allows an individual to urinate or defecate without access to a toilet. It is manufactured using polyacrylate granules and polyethylene films to effectively absorb and retain waste fluids for an extended period of time. It is primarily worn by children and infants who are not toilet trained or experience bedwetting as well as adults and aged individuals with urinary incontinence.

Diaper Market in India Trends:

The market in India is primarily driven by the rising health awareness among the masses. This, coupled with the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, has significantly contributed to the market growth across the country. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly diapers due to the growing environmental concerns among the masses has positively influenced the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence among the elderly and the increasing geriatric population in India are providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the advent of innovative product offerings, such as diapers with inner lining containing vitamin E and aloe vera gel, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the easy product availability via online and offline organized retail channels and the inflating disposable income levels of the consumers, are also anticipated to drive the market across the country.

Diaper Market in India 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The Indian diaper market is highly concentrated with the top three manufacturers accounting for the majority of the total market. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading market players are:

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Breakup by Type:

Baby Diapers:

Baby Training Diapers

Baby Cloth Diapers

Baby Swim Pants

Others

Adult Diapers:

Adult Pad Diapers

Adult Flat Diapers

Adult Pant Diapers

Among these, baby diapers hold the leading market segment.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Regional Insights:

Maharashtra

Delhi NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Others

Amongst these, Maharashtra currently represents the leading market for diapers in India, holding the majority of the market share.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

