India Electric Bike Market Report 2022: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2025

The India electric bike (E-Bike) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2027, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An e-bike, or electronic bicycle, is a standard bicycle with an electric motor, rechargeable batteries, and a drivetrain. It has the ability to cover long distances on a single charge. E-bikes are convenient for all age groups and are an economical alternative to motored vehicles. They help burn calories and perform cardiovascular exercises, which build endurance and muscles. They are gaining popularity across India owing to their energy efficiency and environment-friendly nature.

Indian Electric Bike Industry Trends and Drivers:

The India e-bike market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for recreational and adventure activities among individuals. E-bikes ease the overall riding experience as they facilitate the ride uphill, on inclines, and through rough terrains, by reducing the stress on the body. In addition to this, the significant growth of the tourism industry is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Tourists prefer e-bikes as they offer an effortless riding experience and an effective alternative to self-driving commutes. The Government of India is also implementing initiatives to support the e-bike market for reducing the carbon footprint and promoting healthier living. Moreover, the introduction of hydrogen-powered bikes and smart e-bike monitoring systems (SEMS) is anticipated to propel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, propulsion type, battery type, power and application.

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Pedal Assisted

Throttle-Assisted

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead-Acid Battery

Breakup by Power:

Less Than and Equal to 250W

Above 250W

Breakup by Application:

City and Urban

Trekking

Cargo

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

