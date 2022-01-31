HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market 2022: Global Industry Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group” HPMC (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.

The global HPMC (hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) market reached a volume of 139.8 Kilo Tons in 2021. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), also known as Hypromellose, is a semisynthetic, viscoelastic, and inert polymer. It is a tasteless, light-colored, odorless, and non-toxic powder that is soluble in cold water and exhibits reversible gelation. As a result, it is extensively used across the construction and healthcare sectors.

COVID-19 scenario-

We are constantly tracing and assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry. These influences have been covered in our report as significant market contributors.

The rising use of HPMC across the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), and construction sectors is one of the major factors driving the market growth. In the F&B industry, it is used as a stabilizer, thickening agent, and emulsifier and is extensively used for the manufacturing of sauces, toppings, ketchup, and bakery products. In addition to this, the increasing health consciousness among consumers and the surging demand for low-fat food products are also driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for HPMC in the manufacturing of paints, coatings, dyes, eye drops, and oral medications and the rising focus on personal health and hygiene are creating a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 186.8 Kilo Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.18% during 2022-2027.

Global HPMC Market Summary:

• On the basis of the end-use, the construction industry exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Some of the other major end use sectors pharmaceuticals (including cosmetics), food industry and others.

• On the geographical front, China holds the leading position in the market, accounting for the majority of the overall global market. The other key regions include Western Europe, Other Asia, United States, Central/Eastern Europe, Middle East, South America and others.

• The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Shandong Head Co., Ltd, and LOTTE Fine Chemical.

