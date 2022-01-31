Wheat Protein Market worth $ 4,788.49 Million by 2028 - Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Rising Application of Wheat Protein in Several End-Use Industries to Escalate Wheat Protein Market Growth During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Wheat Protein Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolates, Textured Wheat Protein, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Bakery & Snacks, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars & Drinks, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 4,083.05 million in 2021 to US$ 4,788.49 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 4,083.05 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 4,788.49 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 174

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 83

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Product, Form, and Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Wheat proteins are plant-based proteins primarily obtained by processing wheat using different enzymes. Wheat protein offers various benefits such as low fiber content and high nutritional value, compared to counterparts including corn and barley. It is a vegetarian protein source for vegans. Thus, wheat proteins are widely used in bakery products.

The importance of organic food items has been understood in the wake of alarming health issues, coupled with rising consciousness about organic certifications and growing preference for high-quality food items. Nowadays, consumers are looking for natural, clean, and simple ingredients with proper labels, which could effectively convey their contents, quality, and intent of the product use. Further, they are largely dependent on organic and natural food products. For instance, the consumption of organic wheat protein has been extensively rising in diverse application sectors, such as food & beverages, and animal and aqua feed. Thus, the manufacturers of wheat protein are focusing on developing and marketing organic wheat protein.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wheat Protein Market

Many industries, such as the food & beverage industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to shortage in raw material supply, the shutdown of factories, shortage of labor, and other difficulties in operations under COVID-19 safety protocols, companies involved in the manufacturing of wheat protein faced difficulties during the initial months of the pandemic. The food & beverage sector is the bulk consumer of wheat protein and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the demand for wheat protein. Food and beverage products, such as bakery products, confectionery items, and dairy products, are being pushed back as the supermarkets have reallocated stock priorities toward staples and essential supplies due to the outbreak. However, as the economies are reviving their operations, the demand for wheat protein is anticipated to surge worldwide in the coming months. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a raised demand for healthy and functional bakery products, which is expected to fuel the growth of the wheat protein market in the coming years.

Based on application, the wheat protein market is segmented into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & drinks, processed meat, meat analogs, and others. The bakery & snacks segment held the largest market share in 2020. Wheat protein is increasingly used in the bakery industry as it provides high moisture content, better water absorption, and softness in the final product. The shifting consumer eating habits and the growing demand for bakery and snack items propel the demand for wheat protein. Also, the presence of major manufacturers engaged in the production of wheat protein to serve bakery and snacks application base is further bolstering the market growth for this segment.



Wheat Protein Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères, Glico Nutrition, Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, Crespel & Deiters GmbH, CropEnergies AG, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients and Tereos Group are among the key players in the global Wheat Protein market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

