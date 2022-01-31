Acetic Anhydride Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IMARC Group “Acetic Anhydride Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The global acetic anhydride market reached a volume of 2.8 Million Tons in 2020. Acetic anhydride (CH3CO)2O, or ethanoic anhydride, is a colorless liquid with a pungent smell similar to acetic acid. It is one of the important reagents in the organic synthesis of chemicals. The chemical is extensively used in the manufacturing of aspirin, cellulose acetate, perfumes, cigarettes, plastics, and wood preservatives.

Acetic Anhydride Market Trends:

The widespread utilization of acetic anhydride across numerous industrial verticals represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, it is extensively utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of common medicines, including vitamins and aspirin. In addition to this, it finds significant application in the agricultural industry in the synthesis of acephate, which is a pesticide used in seed treatments and crop protection from insects and microbes. Moreover, the steadily increasing number of smokers is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. This is primarily because acetic anhydride is used in the manufacturing of cellulose acetate, which then used for the production of cigarette filter tow as a synthetic fiber. In line with this, the market is also driven by the busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, especially of the working professionals. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a volume of 3.6 Million Tons by 2026.

On the basis of type, global Acetic Anhydride Market can be segmented as:-

Major Key Players:

• Celanese

• BP Chemicals

• Eastman Chemical Company

• BASF

• Jubilant Life Sciences

• DuPont, SABIC

• PetroChina Ltd.

• Sasol Limited

• Daicel

• Sipchem

• Rhodia

Market Segmentation by End-Use:

• Cellulose Acetate

• Pharmaceuticals

• Tetraacetylethylenediamine

• Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

