Hydrogel Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Vendors, Regions Demand and Forecast to 2027

Hydrogel refers to a three-dimensional (3D) network of physically or chemically crosslinked polymers that resemble organic tissues and hold a large amount of water within their interlocked molecular network. It is hydrophilic in nature and comprises collagen, silk fibroin, chitosan, hyaluronic acid and alginate, which help respond to various stimuli, such as pH, temperature, chemical, and light. It is also cost-effective, biodegradable, and biocompatible with most cells. Due to these properties, hydrogels are extensively used in sanitation, medication delivery systems, packaging, coal dewatering, food additives, and tissue engineering.

The global hydrogel market reached a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.00% during 2022-2027.

Hydrogel Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the growing usage of hydrogels in the pharmaceutical industry to increase the storage stability of existing medical products.

In addition, the growing demand for baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and paper towels, is strengthening the market growth as hydrogels are extensively used to manufacture thinner sanitary napkins with higher absorbency and increased suction power. Apart from this, the market is further propelled by the increasing applications of hydrogel in contact lenses, biotechnology, and agriculture.

Furthermore, the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rising infant and geriatric population, and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to create new and advanced products are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global Hydrogel Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast A/S, Essity AB, Evonik Industries AG, Hoya Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic plc, Smith & Nephew plc and The Cooper Companies Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, raw material type, form, composition and application.

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

• Synthetic

• Natural

• Hybrid

Breakup by Form:

• Amorphous

• Semi-crystalline

• Crystalline

Breakup by Composition:

• Polyacrylate

• Polyacrylamide

• Silicone-modified Hydrogels (SiH)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Contact Lenses

• Hygiene Products

• Wound Care

• Drug Delivery

• Tissue Engineering

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Other Related Reports of IMARC Group :

