Martin Helda Scholarship for Entrepreneurs – Providing Funding for Future Business Owners

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, CA, USA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge is a powerful tool that students can use when they become entrepreneurs as it can help them make the best decisions and avoid the bad ones. However, the reality of this is that not everyone can afford to attend a university that can help them gain entrepreneurial knowledge. The cost of a good education is always on the rise and not everyone can afford, Martin Helda understands this struggle, which is why he decided to take action and released The Martin Helda Scholarship Program that can help aspiring entrepreneurs who aren’t as fortunate to afford quality education.

The Martin Helda Scholarship is available for all students currently attending a university, or high school students who plan to attend university in the future. The application process is simple, with an essay contest on the official scholarship website. In order to apply, students will answer the question: “How will you use your business success to improve upon issues in your industry”. The winner will be selected with the best answer to the question, and the deserving student will be awarded the funding.

Mr. Helda is the founder and CEO of All Bay Area Floors, a company in San Jose that specializes in commercial flooring and polished concrete. Now, he is a seasoned entrepreneur with many years of experience under his belt, and since a young age, he already knew that he wanted to become an entrepreneur. Mr Helda understands the pains that young entrepreneurs face and wants to help out. When asked about the scholarship fund, Martin said, “I started on my journey to open my business at 15 years old as an apprentice, and I realize the difficulties, especially financially, that students are going to face when they graduate and try to launch their own business. Many will have debt from school while at the same time attempting to get their business off the ground. Every bit helps, and hopefully through my efforts, it will also create awareness for other established entrepreneurs to give back to our next generation of students as well.”

As an entrepreneur and all-around family man, Martin understands the struggles one might experience in the path to becoming an entrepreneur. He is also aware of the potential risks one can face and the limited opportunities that are readily available. Through his scholarship program, he hopes to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to earn $1000 to go towards their education. He hopes that he can nurture the future generations of entrepreneurs and give a chance he wasn’t able to have to young students that share the same dream he had when he was their age.

To learn more about the ongoing scholarship fund, visit the official Martin Helda Scholarship page to see all the details.

The scholarship opportunity is open now, and applications are being accepted. To submit your application to the scholarship, visit the Application Page on the official scholarship website to apply. The deadline to apply is March 15, and after review, the winner of the scholarship will be selected by April 15. Students who have an interest in becoming an entrepreneur and launching their own business after school are encouraged to apply for the scholarship award.

