Sandwich Network revolutionizes the game of Decentralized Trading in cryptocurrency

/EIN News/ -- Road Town, British Virgin Islands , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandwich Network is changing the narratives of the decentralized trading game: The DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is building an extensive ecosystem of DeFi apps. All under one roof. A one-stop shop for Minting, Launching, Locking, Auditing, Charts, Tracking for decentralized projects. But also, for SAFU (KYC) projects, Advertisements & Incubation. The total value locked in decentralized finance projects has recently skyrocketed around 380% to $98 billion. Thus, More and more people are getting into DeFi trading, staking, launching & locking. As a result, there has been a significant growth in the number of projects launching and people investing.

However, the current market for investing, launching, and tracking cryptocurrency projects is highly fragmented. For investors, this results in using one platform for participating in presales, another one for trading & another tool for tracking investments. It can be frustrating and can lead to mistakes like losing funds or keeping track of investments and holdings. But Sandwich Network is providing ultimate solutions to the said dilemmas.

Project starters can easily create, build, and scale new projects using Sandwich network features without KYC and applications. It also enables investors to host a user-friendly hub with all necessary tools for investing in non-KYC and KYC projects without worrying about stuck funds, botted presales, and losing track of investments.

Investors don’t just need to take Sandwich Network’s word for it that they are building the most user-friendly decentralized launchpad. They already did. Sandwich Beta project starters can use SandwichMint, SandwichLaunch & SandwichLock as essential tools for launching a new project on Binance Smart Chain and soon on multiple chains.

Sandwich Network will roll out weekly updates for SandwichBeta. Think of adding new token contracts, expanding to new chains, whitelisted presales & private sales. Next to these updates, the following Dapps will be released to get closer to completing the ecosystem.

Sandwich’s native token, $SANDWICH (Binance Smart Chain), is currently available in seed and private rounds for venture capitals that bring more to the table than just an investment. The public sale will be hosted on four different launchpads in January 2022, with the final one being on Sandwich Launch.

