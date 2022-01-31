China’s Top Selling Kitchen Equipment Fotile Launches Officially In Singapore

For 25 years, leading kitchen appliances brand FOTILE has made it their mission to foster conversations and mutual bonding in the kitchen. This year 2022, FOTILE is finally launching in Singapore, to make an impact with their state-of-the-art technology.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, leading kitchen appliances brand FOTILE has made it their mission to foster conversations and mutual bonding in the kitchen. They do so by curating and creating innovative and effective kitchen appliances that are suited for every occasion.

As China’s leading household brand, FOTILE pays homage to the design prowess of notable countries, including Korea and Japan, and has innovated an impressive arsenal of kitchen appliances running the gamut from range hoods, sink dishwashers, built-in hobs to built-in ovens, and more.

Cleaning made easy with the 3-in-1 Sink Dishwasher

Cooking may be therapeutic and enjoyable, but no one likes cleaning the ingredients before the meal and washing the dishes after. Revolutionising the quintessential dishwasher, FOTILE’s innovative creation, the 3-in-1 Sink Dishwasher, takes into account three major functions of "sink", "dishwashing" and "fruit and vegetable washing".

Dishwashing is thus made faster and can be completed within or less than 20 minutes. The swivel spray arm discharges water in all directions, bringing 360 clean without leaving a stain on your kitchen wares. Most impressive is that it can also sterilise up to 99.9% of the dishes when washed in a 70℃ setting.

Fruits, vegetables, and seafood can all be washed, making meal-prep one step easier. Combined with high-frequency ultrasound and turbulent impact technology, you can remove over 90% of pesticide residues off the surface of fruits and vegetables. The ergonomic dishwasher, thus, makes it easier for your family to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Solve oil fume, innovation brings good air in the kitchen

Oil fumes have been notorious sources of pollution in the kitchen. It is also the main culprit of greasy kitchens. Making this one of their missions to combat in the kitchen, FOTILE has developed a selection of range hoods that boast excellent fume suction and control.

By studying the direction and trajectory of the flow of oil fumes — from its generator to its diffusion, the industry leader has come up with several strategies to combat kitchen grease and reduce air pollution in the kitchen. Range hoods developed by the brand boast a thoughtfully-designed smoke inlet to control smoke too. The Smart Intelligent Air Steward in

the range hoods are designed to adjust air volume accordingly to remove smoke in an instant.

With a good hood, cooking is no longer a stuffy and smelly process. Families would be more eager to cook and only fresh air surrounds them.

Steam, roast, bake and fry in FOTILE’s compact 4-in-1 Combi-Oven

Have a little taste of FOTILE’s new creation and whip up delectable surprises with its 4-in-1 Combi-Oven. Putting the traditional way of simply baking in an oven as a thing of the past, the innovative oven will elevate how you cook and prepare your meals. With 40 built-in smart recipes, you will never run out of ideas for dinner!

The Combi-Oven boasts a high and low temperature steam function where temperature can range from 30℃ to 110℃. With four modes of roasting and regulating by AI algorithm that helps distribute heat evenly, you can guarantee to savour only the best. The FOTILE Combi-Oven also has an air-fryer mode for those looking to eat healthier with lesser to no oil added

to their meals. Finally, the Combi-Oven’s dehydrator function allows you to create snacks without any artificial additives while maintaining its nutrients. From pet treats to baby snacks, you can create anything with Combi-Oven!

Solving oil fume pollution and cleaning problems, bringing diversified cooking methods, and creating a new standard for high-end kitchens, FOTILE’s expansion into the Singapore market holds plenty of promises. If anything, FOTILE is more determined than ever to create innovative kitchen appliances that are everlasting.

About FOTILE

Established in 1996, FOTILE Group has remained true to their original aspiration for the past 25 years. Focusing on the research, development, and manufacturing of high-end kitchen appliances, they are committed to providing high-quality products and services to people in pursuit of quality life, creating a healthy, environment-friendly, tasteful and cultural lifestyle

so that hundreds of millions of families can enjoy happier and more secure, comfortable lives.

Website: https://sg.fotileglobal.com/

Name: Stanley Kan Email: stanley@x10.media Organization: Fotile Singapore Address: 24 Boon Lay Way, #01-74 Tradehub 21, Singapore 609969