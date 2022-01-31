CLEAN AIR METALS ANNOUNCES $9 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSX:AIR.V)THUNDER BAY, ON, CANADA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSXV: AIR; OTCQB: CLRMF) (FRA: CKU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a “best efforts” private placement financing (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to $9 million, consisting of up to (i) 17,887,200 flow-through units (“FT Units”) of the Clean Air Metals Inc. (the “Company”), of which 10,869,600 will be issued at a price of $0.23 per FT Unit (the “FT Issue Price”) and 7,017,600 of which will be issued at a price of $0.285 (the “Premium FT Issue Price”), and (ii) 22,500,000 non-flow-through units (“Units”) at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the “Unit Issue Price").
Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant a “Warrant”) that will each qualify as a flow-through share (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).
Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the company and one Warrant.
Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.
In addition, the Company will grant the Agent an option (the “Agent’s Option”) to sell that number of additional FT Units at the FT Issue Price, FT Units at the Premium FT Issue Price and/or Units at the Unit Issue Price , for additional aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1 million exercisable 48 hours prior to the Closing Date.
Michael Gentile, a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector, will purchase $1.5 million of the Units as part of the Offering.
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Units effective December 31, 2022.
The Offering is expected to close on or about February 23, 2022 and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.
The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Clean Air Metals Inc.
Clean Air Metals' flagship asset is the 100% owned, high grade Thunder Bay North Project, a platinum, palladium, copper, nickel project located near the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario and the Lac des Iles Mine owned by Impala Platinum. The Thunder Bay North Project hosts the twin magma conduit bodies which host Current and Escape deposits forming the basis for a positive preliminary economic assessment around a ramp access underground mine reported December 1, 2021.
Executive Chair Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost lead an experienced team of geologists and engineers who are using the Norilsk magma conduit stratigraphic and mineral deposit model to guide ongoing exploration and development studies at Thunder Bay North. As the former CEO of North American Palladium Ltd. which owned the Lac des Iles Mine prior to the sale to Impala Platinum in December 2019, Jim Gallagher and team are credited with the mine turnaround and creation of significant value for shareholders.
Abraham Drost
Clean Air Metals Inc.
6047195614 ext.
email us here