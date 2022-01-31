Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Analysis, Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market (Pipeline analysis, drug class and Geography) Global Size, Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a common liver disease, often called as silent liver disease. It is asymptomatic until its later stages, and thus many patients are unaware of their condition. NASH is projected to lead the cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. in the coming years. Some major factors such as higher prevalence of NASH, expected launch of pipeline drugs, and higher number of unmet needs drive the growth of this market. However, poor diagnosis of NASH due to the lack of ideal diagnostic technologies limit the growth of the NASH market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market report include Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics), Cadila Healthcare Limited, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, and Shire Plc.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on drug type, the selonsertib & cenicriviroc segment is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 73.7% from 2021 to 2025.

• Based on sales channel, the retail pharmacy segment held more than half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on sales channel, the online provider segment exhibited fastest growth and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 63.2% from 2021-2025.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 62.62% during the forecast period.

In Europe, NASH is most prevalent in Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with DSP, is developing obeticholic acid for commercialization in the United States and European countries. This drug is expected to receive commercial approval by the end 2017. Developing economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, are the fastest growing markets for NASH therapeutics and are expected to have a double digit growth rate during the analysis period. The chief reason behind this growth is the high prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases in densely populated countries such as China, Japan and Korea with prevalence rate of 12% to 24% per year. In western industrialized countries, the prevalence rate is estimated to be approximately 20% to 40%.

