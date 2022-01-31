Automated Liquid Handling Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview 2027

Automated Liquid Handling Market was estimated at $763 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $1.48 billion by 2027,registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global automated liquid handling market is analyzed across type, modality, procedure, end-user, and region. Based on type, the standalone segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The multi-instrument segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global automated liquid handling market report include Aurora Biomed Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Eppendorf Ag, Gilson, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Hamilton Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.), and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• RT (Real-time) PCR is the ultimate method used to diagnose COVID-19. This factor has triggered lab automation during this pandemic, thereby boosting the global automated liquid handling market to a significant extent.

• Also, there’s been a surge in need to process specimens faster with higher precision in automated liquid handlers that can manage the increased workload.

Based on modality, the disposable tips segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, the fixed tips segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based in region, North America held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global automated liquid handling market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.3% till 2027. The other two region studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

