Surgical Scissors Market Announces Positive Topline Results & Future Scenarios

Surgical scissors market accounted for $331.46 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $436.70 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global surgical scissors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into reusable surgical scissors and disposable surgical scissors. The reusable surgical scissors segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the disposable surgical scissors segment is projected to reach the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global surgical scissors market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Arthrex, Inc, Becton, B Braun Melsungen AG, Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, Dickinson and Company, KLS Martin (KLS) group, Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Scanlan International, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, World Precision Instruments, Inc., and Skyline Surgical Instruments.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the surgical scissors manufacturing and distribution companies were affected to a limited extent.

• However, the shutdown in Covid-19 affected countries and decrease in number of surgical scissor manufacturing workers resulted in a short supply of surgical scissors.

• Since the pandemic, several patients have postponed their surgeries with doctor’s consultation, which decreased the demand for surgical scissors.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into orthopedics, cardiology, neurology, oral and throat, gastroenterology, dermatology, and others. The gastroenterology segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the market. However, the cardiology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The global surgical scissors market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

