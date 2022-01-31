Internationally Experienced, Minority-Owned Advisory Firm Sets Sights on the Valley

Cadence and Rhythm Inc. is now focusing primarily on Los Angeles and San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cadence and Rhythm Inc. is pleased to announce it is setting its sights on the Los Angeles and San Francisco areas to support companies in understanding their unique values and connect with audiences on a deeper level.Cadence and Rhythm Inc. is an internationally experienced and minority-owned boutique consultancy firm that helps companies solve problems about Growth, Brand, and Building Relationships. The company and its Principal, Colin Wallace Jr., have done strategy and capital markets work for companies in the Fortune 500, right down to mom-and-pop shops in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.In the firm’s latest news, Cadence and Rhythm is announcing it will now focus predominantly on LA and San Francisco, because of the immense need for an advisory partner who can assist in both finding money and developing a strategy that excites leaders to execute. Through this work, Cadence and Rhythm Inc. will perform consulting work to help companies understand their unique value and build the right revenue streams, build marketing and brand strategies to help them resonate with the right audience, and also provide capital raising advice to support them in finding the best investors for growth.“We’ve realized over time, and especially through the pandemic, that clients need a complete partner - someone who can help them with everything from branding, to making warm introductions, to listening when you just need to vent,” says Colin Wallace Jr., Principal and Lead Strategist of the company. “Data shows that a whopping 442,324 applications for new business licenses were filed in 2020, a 21.7% increase from the year before. This tells us that, despite the pandemic and any other narratives people have about the state of entrepreneurship in California, this place is definitely open for business.”Since inception, Cadence and Rhythm has supported a wide breadth of business in various industries, including Arts & Culture, Cannabis, Education, Healthcare, Non-Profits, Restaurants, Technology & Startups, and Venture Capitals, just to name a few. What truly sets the shop apart from other advisory firms is its significant international experience, short executive-minded and action-oriented reports, unique modular service, and white-label and customer-driven approach.For more information about Cadence and Rhythm, please visit https://www.cnrstrategy.com/ About Cadence and Rhythm Inc.Cadence and Rhythm Inc. was founded by Colin Wallace Jr., the company’s Principal and Lead Strategist. Prior to starting Cadence and Rhythm, Colin worked on brand strategy projects for some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, before branching out to another firm to do more industry-agnostic strategy work. From there, he entered private equity where he was responsible for deal sourcing and vetting, as well as building relationships in the investment banking community.Along the way, Colin also had the opportunity to help establish a national innovation platform in partnership with Deloitte, where he was responsible for creating the initial investment criteria, vetting the companies that would participate, and building relationships with over 100 companies in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.As a consultant, Colin has worked in the US, Canada, and internationally, with key players in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Tech, Retail and more. Colin has an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, and a BSc from the University of Toronto, both of which are top 20 institutions globally.Cadence and Rhythm was founded because of a lack of consulting firms that could provide a complete package to clients. According to Colin, most firms have become so hyper-specialized that they are unable to meet clients’ full needs, especially when things change. To address this concern, the company uses a modular approach that allows it to be nimble and adapt.