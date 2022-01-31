Tara Erickson Wins Award in IndieFEST Film Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tara Erickson, of Attack Button Productions, has won a prestigious Award of Special Merit from the IndieFEST Film Awards. The award was given for Tara Erickson’s excellent performance in the short film “Prime Of Your Life,” written by Craig Tovey and Tara Erickson. “Prime Of Your Life” features a unique story that rings true for anyone who comes to LA to follow a dream. She stars alongside the very talented Blayne Weaver.
“Tara’s one of my favorite actresses, and this film was made to shine a light on her as an artist. I wanted audiences to get a taste of what she’s capable of as an actress.” - Craig Tovey (Director)
The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.
In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Tara Erickson joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including 2021 Academy Award winner “If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack and Michael Govier, Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator
of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney and Blake Lively, Radical Grace executive produced by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, a searing expose Davids and Goliath by Peabody winner Leon Lee, and Touched with Fire starring Katie Holmes. Rick Prickett,
who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, “The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
For more information contact Twitter @TheTaraErickson.
About Tara Erickson - Tara Erickson is an actor/comedian who also writes and directs. She has a background in improvisation and sketch comedy, which is apparent in her commercial work and can also be seen on her YouTube channel. Her award-winning film, "Prime of Your Life", has awarded her 4 best actress awards and will still be making its festival rounds 2021-2022, along with her other film, "A Real Killjoy", which is a comedic horror. “A Real Killjoy 2” is set to be released Feb. 12th, 2022, which is written and directed by Tara Erickson
Tara Erickson
“Tara’s one of my favorite actresses, and this film was made to shine a light on her as an artist. I wanted audiences to get a taste of what she’s capable of as an actress.” - Craig Tovey (Director)
The IndieFEST Film Awards recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about the IndieFEST and a list of recent winners can be found at www.theindiefest.com.
In winning an IndieFEST Film Award, Tara Erickson joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including 2021 Academy Award winner “If Anything Happens I Love You” by Laura Dern, Will McCormack and Michael Govier, Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson as the narrator
of Love Thy Nature, A Path Appears Documentary featuring Oscar-winner George Clooney and Blake Lively, Radical Grace executive produced by Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon, a searing expose Davids and Goliath by Peabody winner Leon Lee, and Touched with Fire starring Katie Holmes. Rick Prickett,
who chairs The IndieFEST Film Awards, had this to say about the latest winners, “The IndieFEST is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptional high quality of entries. The goal of The IndieFEST Film Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
For more information contact Twitter @TheTaraErickson.
About Tara Erickson - Tara Erickson is an actor/comedian who also writes and directs. She has a background in improvisation and sketch comedy, which is apparent in her commercial work and can also be seen on her YouTube channel. Her award-winning film, "Prime of Your Life", has awarded her 4 best actress awards and will still be making its festival rounds 2021-2022, along with her other film, "A Real Killjoy", which is a comedic horror. “A Real Killjoy 2” is set to be released Feb. 12th, 2022, which is written and directed by Tara Erickson
Tara Erickson
Attack Button Productions
+1 702-581-7121
Tara@TheTaraErickson.com