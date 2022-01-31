Submit Release
Burgum: Flags to remain at half-staff through Thursday as funeral services set for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today directed all government agencies to continue flying the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Feb. 3, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his more than four decades of service to the state.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall, 315 S. 5th St., Bismarck. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Hall in the State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck. Both are open to the public.

Stenehjem passed away Friday at age 68. He was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, having held the position for 21 years. He was elected as the state’s 29th attorney general in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018. Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000. He announced on Dec. 17, 2021, that he would not seek another term in office as attorney general.

