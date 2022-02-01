Submit Release
BeauGeste Luxury proudly debuts jewelry and watches at the 19th Annual Palm Beach Jewelry, Art, Antiques and Design Show

ArtyA Watches, Capolavoro Jewelry, Nigel O’Reilly High Jewelry, and Vulcain Watches are designed and manufactured to pass from one generation to the next.

"We are very proud to showcase four of the most unique luxury watch and jewelry brands to a very savvy clientele of collectors and connoisseurs", says Thierry Chaunu, Owner of BeauGeste Luxury Brands.”
— Thierry Chaunu, President and Managing Partner
PALM BEACH, FL, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeauGeste Luxury Brands proudly debuts jewelry and watches inspired by the gestures of artisans: skilled diamond jewelers, pedigreed watchmakers… at the 19th Annual Palm Beach Show, February 17-22, 2022, at the Palm Beach Convention Center over Presidents Day weekend. ArtyA Watches of Geneva, Capolavoro Fine Jewelry of Münich, Nigel O'Reilly High Jewelry of Mayo, Ireland, and Vulcain Watches of Le Locle, Switzerland, are designed and manufactured to pass from one generation to the next. The Palm Beach Show is the natural place where passionate creators can meet their enlightened patrons.

The Palm Beach Show is among the nation's most high-end events offering items spanning every genre, juxtaposing many periods and movements. In addition, the show will feature collections from renowned exhibitors boasting a stunning selection of art, antiques, and jewelry.

About: ArtyA Watches, Geneva, Switzerland
From its birth, Yvan Arpa wanted ArtyA to be unique and different from every other watch brand, offering exceptional timepieces for unique people. The uniqueness of the dials also, thanks to many different methods used, such as real tobacco leaves, butterfly wings, rare minerals, to create incomparable works of art on your wrist. http://www.artya.com

About: Capolavoro fine diamond jewelry, Münich, Germany
Caplolavoro is more than just a German jewelry manufacturer – it's a family-run business with character, values, and unique visions. Today, the Fritsch family draws on their combined passion, creativity, and innovative approaches with the founders, Gerhard and Andrea Fritsch, and their children, Theresa, Florian, and Tobias. Their creations are statements of their dreams and their love and eye for aesthetics and craftsmanship in jewelry form, culminating in the famous "Billion Dreams" diamonds jewelry. http://www.capolavoro.de

About: Nigel O'Reilly High Jewellery, from Mayo, Ireland
Nigel O'Reilly has spent the last decade creating some of the world's most luxurious jewellery houses. In 2009 he founded his studio in the West of Ireland. Nigel O'Reilly's work is defined by the bold use of colour and form and a passion for advancing design and fine jewelry creation. His raw materials are magnificent stones and metals. His technical brilliance and personal creative relationships with his clients are some of the world's most discerning jewellery collectors. http://www.nigeloreilly.com

About: Vulcain Watches, Le Locle, Switzerland
The Vulcain watch manufacturer was founded in 1858 and pioneered the alarm complication for wristwatches. This innovation made the Vulcain watches popular with American presidents starting with Harry S. Truman, earning the brand its reputation as "The Watch for Presidents." http://www.vulcain.ch

The Palm Beach Show
Jewelry I Art I Antiques I Design
February 17-22, 2022
650 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Tickets and Information http://www.palmbeachshow.com

BeauGeste Luxury Brands
132 East 43rd Street #341
The Chrysler Building
New York, NY 10017
212-847-1371
concierge@beaugesteluxury.com
http://www.beaugesteluxury.com

