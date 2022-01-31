R3 Medical Training Announces Registration Open for April 2022 MSK Ultrasound Courses in San Diego

R3 Medical Training announced registration is now open for its MSK Ultrasound Injection Courses, Basic and Advanced, for April 7th-8th 2022 in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training announced registration is now open for its MSK Ultrasound Injection Courses for April 2022 in San Diego. Along with the Basic MSK Joint Injection Ultrasound Training, R3 is now offering an Advanced Course as well. The courses are being offered April 7th-8th, 2022 at the Legacy Resort Hotel in San Diego CA.

The injection courses are now available two straight days. Thursday April 7th will be the Basic Ultrasound Injection Course, showcasing hip, knee and shoulder injections. Friday, April 8th, will be the Advanced Course showcasing, elbow, wrist/hand, foot/ankle, and SI joint procedures.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Attendees rave about our courses because they are so hands on. After seeing the diagnostic and injection protocols from our expert trainers, the attendees spend the bulk of time in small groups learning with the probe in their hands. There's no other course like it!"

R3 brings in real patients who receive free procedures as part of the R3 Heroes Program. They consist of military veterans, first responders and teachers. There is simply no better way to learn than in an experiential environment performing real procedures under the guidance of expert trainers. The skill set becomes cemented faster and attendees leave the course with new skills that immediately transfer into practice.

R3 Medical Training also offers courses on Regenerative Medicine in San Diego that weekend. These include a Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course and also a Regenerative Aesthetics Course, both of which occur April 9th and 10th. Stem Cell, Exosome and PRP training for doctors and healthcare providers is a great way to level up on knowledge patients ask about regularly now.

Dr. Greene added, "All too often, training courses on ultrasound, regenerative medicine, Botox, fillers, PRP and PDO Threads is too didactic without actual procedures being taught. How are you then supposed to do those in practice? Attendees deserve to perform procedures on real patients so they can immediately implement what they learn in practice. That's why attendees routinely rave about our courses!"

To learn more about R3 Medical Training's upcoming courses and sign up, visit https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.

