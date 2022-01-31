Submit Release
SISCO (Security Identification Systems Corporation) Is Now a Gold Member with HL7 International

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Identification Systems Corporation – SISCO, makers of world-class visitor management systems, is excited to join Health Level Seven International (HL7) as a Gold Member. HL7 is the standard for governing how electronic health information is shared and integrated between healthcare software applications.

HL7 is an international initiative supported by more than 1600 members from 50 countries, including 500+ corporate members that represent diverse healthcare providers, government stakeholders, payers, pharmaceutical companies, vendors/suppliers, and consulting firms.

“SISCO supports HL7’s objective to create the best and most widely used standards in healthcare for the exchange of electronic health information and is proud to be able to contribute to and benefit from the resources of HL7’s vast network of code providers to enhance the SISCO HL7 integration,” said Greg Ruhl, President of SISCO.

SISCO’s HL7interface, introduced in 2012, allows a healthcare organization to use its current healthcare information system to provide patient information to its FastPass7 Visitor Management System. This enhances the check in process of visitors to a patient by automatically connecting to the ADT (Admission/ Discharge/ Transfer) system to know the current location (building, floor, room and bed numbers) and any visit restrictions for the patient.

About SISCO Corp. (Security Identification Systems Corporation):

Since 1994, SISCO has been dedicated to developing best-in-class Visitor Management solutions for credentialing and tracking people. SISCO provides world-class security products and services that use state-of-the-art technologies and are compliant with the latest legislation for the ever-changing business environment. SISCO provides visitor management solutions to public and private companies and organizations including, hospitals, universities, school systems, federal and local government agencies, cruise lines, and others who depend on SISCO’s technology to achieve security controls while maintaining a high level of efficiency and reliability.

To learn more, please visit:  http://www.siscocorp.com/contact.html or call 561.691.0050

Michael Lourie
SISCO Corp.
+1 310-403-2699
mlourie@siscocorp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

