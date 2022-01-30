Submit Release
Doge-1 Token Launches To Celebrate The New Moon Landing

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH. SWITZERLAND, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge-1 token team is pleased to announce regarding its arrival. Doge-1 token is created to celebrate the new moon landing.


Doge-1 mission was announced in May 2021 by one of the richest man in the world. The mission, financed with Dogecoin, aims to bring a satellite into orbit around the moon.

For this reason, Doge-1 token holders will receive rewards in Dogecoin.

A solid and selected community filled the private sale in a matter of hours, without the need to open it to the general public.

Features:

Doge-1 is based on the BSC blockchain. Its smart contract includes frictionless yield and automatic liquidity generation.

The blockchain rewards holders with reflections in Dogecoin that are funded by transaction taxes.

The Doge-1 token also comes with investor protection, which means there is a limit on how many tokens a wallet can hold and transact.

Moreover, there is an anti-bot function coded in the contract to avoid hackers and scammers messing with the supply.

There is an automatic liquidity option that adds 2% of each transaction into the liquidity pool.

Buyback functions are not automatically activated but require manual indication so that deflation can be controlled when it is needed. The bought back tokens are then burned forever.

The functions of the Doge-1 smart contract will help to stabilize the token price and the market capitalization.

Media Contact: 

Company: Doge-1

Email: info@doge-1mission.io

Website: https://doge-1mission.io/ 


info at doge-1mission.io

