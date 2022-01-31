Submit Release
2022 Wall Street Green Summit Focuses on ESG Investing and Carbon Markets

Wall Street Green Summit

The 2022 Wall Street Green Summit, the oldest sustainable finance event in North America, is taking the deep dive on ESG investing and carbon markets.

This year’s Summit is focused on the two hottest sustainable finance markets in 2022, ESG and Carbon Markets.”
— Peter C. Fusaro, Chairman, Global Change Associates

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Wall Street Green Summit, the oldest sustainable finance event in North America, is taking the deep dive on ESG investing and carbon markets. The Summit has been attended by over 7,000 people over 21 years and will be virtual on Zoom this year.

The Wall Street Green Summit brings together the leading practitioners on sustainable finance to share their knowledge and experiences. This March’s Summit will be 3 days on Zoom with morning and afternoon session, and focus on ESG investing, carbon markets, cleantech and sustainable buildings.

Leading experts from OneTrust ESG, Persefoni, Air Carbon, Abaxx Exchange, Co-Energy, MOSS Earth, South Pole, Nuveen Green Capital and Ygrene Energy Fund will speak on sustainable finance and bring insights on ESG reporting and investing, carbon trading and finance, nature-based solutions for carbon and biodiversity, sustainable energy technologies, and greening the built environment.

“This year’s Summit is focused on the two hottest sustainable finance markets in 2022, ESG and Carbon,” said
Peter C. Fusaro, Chairman, Global Change Associates in New York.

For more information, please go the conference website at www.thewallstreetgreensummit.com

About the Wall Street Green Summit: for further information about attending or sponsoring the Summit, please contact: Peter Fusaro, +1-212-333-4979, peterfusaro@gmail.com.

Peter C Fusaro
Global Change Associates
+1 2123334979
peterfusaro@gmail.com

2022 Wall Street Green Summit Focuses on ESG Investing and Carbon Markets

