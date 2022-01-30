Submit Release
Vice President Lai delivers remarks on return flight after attending presidential inauguration in Honduras

Vice President Lai Ching-te arrived back in Taiwan on the evening of January 30 after leading a delegation to Honduras to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro. During the return flight, the vice president once again delivered remarks over the charter plane's public address system, expressing his gratitude to all who participated for making the trip a great success. 

In his remarks, Vice President Lai said he was delighted that, thanks to the concerted efforts of the delegation members, the traveling press corps, and the crew aboard their China Airlines flights, they had accomplished their mission and would soon arrive back home in Taiwan.

The vice president said he believed the people of Taiwan will understand the tremendous significance of this trip, and that whenever those who participated think back on their experience over the past few days, they will be glad to have taken part in this very meaningful trip.

Following his remarks, Vice President Lai took a group photo with the China Airlines crew members. He then expressed his heartfelt thanks for their efforts to maintain a high level of safety, implementing strict disease prevention measures by wearing full personal protective equipment including isolation gowns and full-face shields throughout the flight.

