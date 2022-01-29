Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of Meade Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 5000 block of Meade Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:44 am, the suspect entered a residence under construction and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then assaulted the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/9v2x4gX59wY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###