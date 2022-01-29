Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) Offense: 4900 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the 4900 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were walking into their home, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and forced the victims inside. The suspects took property from the victims then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

 

https://youtu.be/wbIFXYg8GOQ

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

