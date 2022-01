Top row, third photo, left to right: KENNETH HOLMES in an interview with Brightside Global Trade TV Kenneth Holmes autographing his book for Ms. Barbara Keller

Author says With perseverance and help from God, one’s struggles to achieve his/her goals, anything is possible

SAINT CLOUD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth L Holmes, Author of New Book “Keep Your eye on the Prize” reveals NINE TIMES he escaped death.Author says “With perseverance and help from God, one’s struggles to achieve his/her goals, anything is possible”Keep Your Eye on The Prize (Creative Classics Publications US) Shares one man’s journey of belief that perseverance can conquer all obstacles with the help of God, even racism. Keep Your Eye on The Prize tells the story of how Kenneth Holmes persevered through racism, segregation, discrimination, severe adversity at home and a few self-inflicted blunders.In an interview with Brightside Global Trade TV on December 9th, 2021, Ken wows his audience revealing the NINE TIMES he escaped death. Elton Brewington, founder and CEO of Brightside Global Trade TV says “Ken’s book is a must read. It’s not only about his success, but also an example of the power of God”Ken’s father, fled the Jim Crow south in the mid 1930’s. He would marry in a mid-sized segregated northern town and start his family. Later, he moved his family to a rural, all white town. With racism and inequities of opportunities yet in their path, Ken and his sibling’s lifestyles spoke of their success. His father stressed “surround yourself with people who can do you some good” Ken In 1978 befriended Ms. Jean Burgdorff, founder and CEO of Burghdorff Realtors, a multi-billion-dollar company and author of the book entitled “It’s Not About the Money” She was instrumental in the start of Ken’s financial success. Ken, without contact with her since 1978, Sadly, she died in 2019. In 2021, Ken connected and befriended Ms. Burgdorff’s Significant Partner, Ms. Barbara Keller who is currently owner of Space Coast Realty and Investments, LLC and Showcase Property Management located in Brevard County Florida. Ms. Keller says “Jean would be very pleased with all you have accomplished but even more, with who you are and what you have done to help so many people”Keep Your Eye on The Prize is about today’s pressing matters of society and not the Facebook-brushed fairytale some people want to believe to stay secluded from today’s issues in many headlines.Keep Your Eye On The Prize was written to begin conversations that can and will heal racism in our country. A book once picked up you won't put down, a book that will be shared with friends, colleagues and family members. A book that will spark debate which will eventually open minds and hearts to achieve the dream that Kenneth L Holmes had since he was a boy. "Why can’t everyone be identified by their given names instead of the color of their skin?"Keep Your Eye On The PrizeOne man’s belief that perseverance with the help of God can conquer all-even racism.Keep Your Eye On The PrizeBy Kenneth L HolmesPublished by Creative Classics Publications USPublication date October 1, 2021153 pages and includes photographsHardcover, $25.76Paperback $12.95eBook $9.95Available on Amazon.com