One additional death related to COVID-19 in PEI; 19 people in hospital and 271 new cases

CANADA, January 29 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.

The individual is in the age category of 80 years and above.

“I am deeply saddened to report that another individual has passed away related to COVID-19 in PEI.” said Dr. Morrison. “I send along my sincere condolences to this individual’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

There are 19 individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including three people in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are two others in hospital who are positive for COVID-19 but are being treated for illness other than COVID-19 (COVID-19 was not the reason for admission).

Dr. Morrison announced 271 new cases of COVID-19 and 301 new recoveries as of 8:00 am on Saturday, January 29.

These new cases are still under investigation. There are currently 2,430 active cases of COVID-19 and there have been 7,545 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 233 cases per day.

An update on vaccination and testing clinic hours for Sunday, January 30th will be provided by Health PEI later today.

Update on the locations of current outbreaks in high-risk settings:

Long Term Care Facilities (seven facilities with outbreaks): Andrews of Park West Atlantic Baptist Beach Grove Home Clinton View Lodge Garden Home South Shore Villa Summerset Manor

(seven facilities with outbreaks): Community Care Facilities:

Early Learning and Child Care Centres: 23 centres with cases of COVID-19 Seven centres open Four centres closed 12 centres operating at a modified or reduced capacity

Hospitals (one facility with outbreak):

(one facility with outbreak): Other congregate settings: Population that accesses shelter and outreach services in Charlottetown Prince County Correctional Centre Provincial Addictions Treatment Facility Provincial Correctional Centre St. Eleanor’s House



As of Thursday, January 27, 96.6 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 93.3 per cent were fully vaccinated. 65.6 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose and 9.9 per cent have received their second dose. Over 55,600 individuals have their booster dose, while almost 25,000 others are eligible but have not yet received it.

Health PEI is reminding eligible Islanders of the hundreds of vaccination appointments still available this week at clinics across the province for first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including dedicated appointments for children.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, COVID-19 Special Leave Fund and Child Care Support for Children and Families programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

