COVID-19 vaccine clinics accepting appointments for next week, including some walk-ins

CANADA, January 29 - Health PEI is encouraging Islanders to book an appointment at an upcoming COVID-19 clinic next week to get their first, second or booster dose vaccine.

There are approximately 1,100 appointments available at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first or second dose, and for individuals 18 and older to get their booster dose of the vaccine. Approximately 25 appointments are still available at dedicated children’s clinics for those 5 to 11 years of age, and just over 700 appointments for booster doses (Moderna vaccine only) are available at clinics for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments for the upcoming week:

Sunday, January 30

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (10am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – limited number of appointments available



Monday, January 31

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 361 appointments available



Tuesday, February 1

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 214 appointments available

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 263 appointments available

Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (9am – 4pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 81 appointments available



Wednesday, February 2

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 156 appointments available

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 MacKinnon Road (1pm – 3:30pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available



Thursday, February 3

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 286 appointments available



Friday, February 4

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 43 appointments available

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 424 appointments available



The booster dose clinics for individuals 30 years of age and older being offered over the coming week will be accepting both booked and walk-in appointments until the clinic reaches capacity each day. All other Health PEI-run clinics for individuals 12 and older and for children 5 to 11 years of age are offering vaccinations by appointment only.

Special walk-in clinics for individuals 50 years of age and older to receive their booster dose are being offered at the following clinic locations as follows:

Monday, January 31: Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the County Fair Mall from 9:45am – 10:30am and 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Tuesday, February 1: COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Sherwood Business Centre from 7:30am – 11:30am

Tuesday, February 1: Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Souris Hospital from 10:30am – 11:30am and 1pm – 3pm

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507