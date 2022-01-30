Updated with Video: Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife): 1100 Block of H Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in the 1100 block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:05 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and demanded US currency. The suspects then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/AJIH1aUfHjY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.