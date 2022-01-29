Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,195 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Terminates State of Emergency, Eases Driving Restrictions Effective at 6:00 p.m. 

Governor Carney Terminates State of Emergency, Eases Driving Restrictions Effective at 6:00 p.m.

Level 1 Driving Warning issued for Kent and Sussex until 8:00 a.m. Sunday, Driving Warning lifted for New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney has terminated the State of Emergency and Level 2 driving restriction in Kent and Sussex counties, effective at 6:00 p.m. A Level 1 Driving Warning will be in effect for Kent and Sussex counties after 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

The Level 1 Driving Warning for New Castle County will also be lifted on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

“Drivers should continue to exercise caution as DelDOT continues to clear roadways,” said Governor Carney. “Thank you to our DelDOT crews, the Delaware National Guard, and all state and local officials for their response efforts throughout this storm.”

Delawareans are urged to use caution as they clear snow. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected overnight, which may cause wet surfaces to freeze, and pose a risk to people and pets.

Governor Carney issued the State of Emergency on Friday, January 28, authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local authorities with winter storm response efforts, and directing motorists to stay off the roads.

The Level 2 Driving Restriction in Kent and Sussex counties and the Level 1 Driving Warning in New Castle County have been in effect since Friday at 10:00 p.m.

Motorists may monitor real-time conditions, snow plow activity, and traffic cameras by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available for Apple and Android smartphones and tablets, and can be downloaded free. Motorists can also listen to WTMC 1380 AM for updates on road conditions.

Click here for a PDF of the Termination of the State of the Emergency and Level 2 Driving Restriction for Kent and Sussex Counties due to a Severe Winter Storm.

###

You just read:

Governor Carney Terminates State of Emergency, Eases Driving Restrictions Effective at 6:00 p.m. 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.