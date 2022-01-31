GrindStone Capital Services, LTD. Launches Unique Reg A Marketing Firm Targeting Companies Raising $5M to $75M In 2022

Grindstone Has The Capital Markets Experience To Get Your Money

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrindStone Capital Services, LTD. Launches Unique Reg A Marketing FirmTargeting Companies Raising $5M to $75M In 2022FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJanuary 31st, 2022Vancouver, BC - Grindstone Capital Services, LTD. today launched their unique boutique Regulation A (Reg A) and Regulation CF (Reg CF) consulting & marketing services for US and Canadian companies.“Our top 3 executives, including Doug Morneau and Todd Sonoga, have over 80 years of successful capital markets investment marketing experience. We are bringing that track record and skill set to this newly thriving funding arena.” According to Raymond J. Irvine , Grindstone’s founder and CEO. SEC rules stipulate only three forms of marketing allowed and Grindstone has decades of experience in these areas, Social Media like # Twitter , #Facebook and #LinkedIn; Email and Online Advertising.Newly expanded rules allow companies to raise up to $75M a year using Reg A. Reg A is unique in that for the first time companies can easily market securities to everyone including previously left out retail investors. Before Reg A, companies were limited to marketing their securities to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) or Institutional Investors unless they bore the high cost of filing a full prospectus with the SEC. This left retail investors out. Reg A allows any investor to participate in early stage investments previously reserved for Venture Capitalists and HNWI’s.Reg A has democratized investing - and Grindstone is bringing decades of investment marketing to early stage US and Canadian companies to meet their capital needs that have been underserved until Reg A.“We will be focusing on early stage tech and consumer products among others best suited to retail investors with our kick-off marketing campaign. Companies looking to raise $5M to $75M are our market. We are partnering with the next Big Tech Giants at a stage when retail investors can get in before they take off. Imagine having access to investing in companies like #Meta, #ZOOM or #GOOGLE when they were just starting out? That’s exactly what Grindstone is here to provide.”Grindstone’s executives’ decades of experience gives Grindstone an advantage over competitors that are traditional legacy marketing companies with little to no capital markets background or experience to offer clients.“Marketing investments is very different from marketing traditional goods and services to the retail public. The decision making process is unique to investors who now do their own due diligence online and that is Grindstone’s strength and exactly what we have mastered over decades.”, said Irvine.If you are raising $5M to $75M go to Grindstone’s website launched today at www.grindstonecapitalservices.com and let’s start something big together!For more information:Raymond J. IrvineFounder & CEOGrindStone Capital Services, LTD.604.356.1972Web www.grindstonecapitalservices.com Email grindstone@grindstonecapitalservices.comGrindstone’s LI Page https://www.linkedin.com/company/grindstone-capital-services-ltd Raymond Irvine's Personal LI Page https://www.linkedin.com/in/raymondjirvine

