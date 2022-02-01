ZXEREX Corporation Announces a Revolutionary Eye Test to Detect Impairment Due to Drugs and Fatigue
THE EYES ARE A WINDOW INTO THE WORKINGS OF THE BRAIN
What so impressed me with ZXEREX compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZXEREX Corporation is launching ZXEREX Safe™, a rapid eye test to detect temporary neurologic impairment due to drugs and fatigue. The science behind this technology advancement began at Barrow Neurological Institute and Arizona State University. Thereafter, the science was validated in human studies completed at State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center where researchers studied the effects of Marijuana on the brain and its control of voluntary and involuntary eye movements. This study led to the development of the world’s first oculomotor biosignature for Marijuana impairment. Another study is underway to develop a biosignature for Opioids. ZXEREX is also researching ways to detect the effects of fatigue and stress using the eyes as a window to the workings of the brain.
— Andrew Freedman, Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education, and Regulation
ZXEREX Safe™ is a patented technology that identifies the characteristic changes in eye movement as seen in impairment or intoxication. This eye test takes only two minutes and can be used as often as desired. With increasing drug use, there’s a compelling need to rapidly detect impairment to reduce the potential for serious injuries, workplace accidents, and roadway crashes. Delivering an objective indicator of impairment, ZXEREX Safe™ will serve as a deterrent to showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job.
ZXEREX technology aims to help everyone be safe in the workplace and on the roadways. A 2020 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety showed a 100% increase in fatal crashes where drivers tested positive for marijuana after the state of Washington made the drug legal for recreational use. According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with ZXEREX compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with an employer’s current safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries, casualty losses, absenteeism rates, and increase workplace productivity.
With ZXEREX Safe™, companies can work to create safe, impairment-free workplaces while continuing to recognize the need to respect their employee, support employee retention, and enhance recruiting.
Please visit our website to learn more about ZXEREX Safe™ and to learn how your company can participate. For more information, visit ZXEREX CORPORATION at http://www.zxerex.com or email info@zxerex.com or call 1-480-518-9905.
Richard Besserman, M.D., M.S.
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
email us here