Pinnacle Fertility Formed Through Partnership of Leading Practices

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Monica Fertility (“SMF”), one of Southern California’s leading donor-focused fertility practices, and Reproductive Gynecology & Infertility (“RGI”), the leading provider of fertility services in the Midwest, today announced the formation of Pinnacle Fertility (“Pinnacle”). Pinnacle is a network of high-performing fertility clinics with an increasingly national footprint focused on providing access and exceptional outcomes to those needing fertility services.

Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle, said, “I am excited to bring together the nation’s leading fertility practices under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families. Through shared resources, a collaborative approach, and comprehensive practice management services, our physician-led clinics will be able to maximize operations at scale while delivering outstanding outcomes for patients.”

Pinnacle’s patient-first approach and passion for excellence will help the organization set the standard in fertility care by offering the most comprehensive and personalized fertility and family planning services through advanced processes and technologies, and a collaborative and inclusive working environment for its employees.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation’s fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

