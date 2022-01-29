Submit Release
Get Engaged Media Discusses the Rise of Digital Companies

In the midst of rapid technological growth and the chaos of COVID-19, Get Engaged Media founders Cam Fordham, Alex Dermer, and Ben Hiott talk about the rise of influencer marketing as a major driver of customer engagement.

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the dust settles, the effects of COVID-19 on global businesses continue to become apparent. Adapting to the new normal was the number-one factor dictating which companies rose and which fell.


The Rise of Digital Companies

While digitalization has rapidly been catalyzed in a new contactless world, full-service marketing agency Get Engaged Media (GE) has been manning the frontlines of the digital economy since 2016.

The company started out with a goal of providing value and additional revenue streams to their clients through monetizing celebrity and athlete Facebook pages. Along with the likes of VaynerMedia and LYFE Marketing, GE soon became a leader by leveraging novel and creative strategies specially designed for the online sphere.

Get Engaged now works with clients such as Raising Cane’s, Gopuff, T-Mobile, Universal Music Group, JCPenney, Crocs, MLS, Snapchat & many more. GE has launched over 3,000 engagement campaigns on social media, working with over 1,500 influencers per month. 

“The key is letting influencers be authentic in their creativity,” says Fordham, one of GE’s co-founders. “Let the influencers be creative; don’t be over-prescriptive of narratives.”

Beyond Taps and Swipes with Influencer Marketing 

“Engagement is someone caring enough about your content to take a step beyond just watching it,” Dermer explains. “We strive to create content that individuals can do more than just like.” “We always strive to find what’s shareable,” agrees Hiott. “What drives people to comment, and what pushes them to ask questions. That’s how we create narratives that have a greater chance for virality.”

The key is in focus. You don’t just want a large general audience, you need the right audience. By focusing on understanding not only a brand, but also why its customers flock to it, GE is better able to identify the right influencers to work with to best reach the brand’s goals. When a brand and the influencer are a match, the results will follow. You can learn more about the company through their Instagram at @getengaged.

