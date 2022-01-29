Eatontown NJ Mental Health Anxiety/Hypochondria Treatment – CBT Program Expanded

Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic (732-724-1234) of Eatontown, New Jersey, has expanded its wellness programs to include treatments for health anxiety.

/EIN News/ -- Eatontown, NJ, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The clinic’s expanded treatment programs will help people suffering from health anxiety, formerly known as hypochondria. It is a disorder in which patients have constant obsessive and irrational worries about being seriously ill, when they are in fact healthy.

More details can be found at https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

By increasing the scope of its mental health services, the clinic can offer individual, couple, group, family, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to those dealing with health anxiety. CBT can help patients identify their health anxiety worries, respond to body sensations and symptoms differently, and learn to cope with their stress.

The clinic’s qualified team of psychiatrists, family medicine physicians, therapists, nurses, and social workers provide patients with personalized outpatient care for their health anxiety. They also treat patients dealing with depression, sexual abuse, post-traumatic stress, sexual dysfunction, suicidal tendencies, behavioral problems, and more.

A telehealth program is also available, so patients can contact their medical provider via online meeting platforms on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. Patients can also use the clinic’s HIPPA Compliant secure platform to take part in group therapy sessions from the comfort of their own homes.

The clinic has an integrated case management program to help Monmouth County residents improve their health and their life as a whole. In addition to providing onsite medical care, the clinic will refer patients to detox centers, self-help meetings, housing programs, food assistance organizations, and legal experts.

Positive Reset Mental Health Clinic has been helping patients in Eatontown with their physical and mental wellbeing for over ten years. It is certified by Medicare, licensed by the State of New Jersey, and accredited by the Joint Commission. The organization prides itself on its high level of clinical care and patient satisfaction.

A satisfied patient said, “I came to Positive Reset for therapy and medication management and my entire experience was great, from booking my appointment with the front desk to seeing the APRN Mary Jo. This place is very understanding and is willing to work with you. I am now a regular at Positive Reset and will be receiving therapy and getting my medication from them as well.”

Interested parties can find out more by visiting https://www.positivereseteatontown.com

Website: http://www.positivereseteatontown.com

Name: alan Organization: Positive Reset Eatontown Address: 615 Hope Road #BLDG 3B, Eatontown, NJ 07724, United States Phone: +1-732-724-1234