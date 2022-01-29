Dairy Enzymes Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 593.2 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trend – Increasing usage of microbial rennet

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dairy Enzymes Market would reach value of USD 999.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among people. Moreover, increasing utilization of hydrocolloids by dairy-manufacturing companies to enhance the texture of dairy products is expected to drive the market for dairy enzymes during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing preference of obese people for low-fat and healthy food is also contributing to the demand for dairy enzymes. Moreover, rising incidence of digestive issues among people has driven the demand for fermented dairy products. This, in turn, has boosted the market for dairy enzymes.

The latest report on the Dairy Enzymes market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Dairy Enzymes industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Dairy Enzymes market are DuPont, Kerry Group, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Connell Bros., Novozymes A/S, Biocatalysts Ltd, Amano Enzyme, and SternEnzym

In addition, the study on the Dairy Enzymes market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences announced the launch of Versilk in North America. The new product is the latest in the company’s range of enzymes. Its use helps beverages and yogurt attain optimal taste and texture.

The cheese segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2019. Dairy enzymes help reduce the bitterness of whey, improve freshness of cheese, and assist in the digestion of milk, which is driving the segment.

The microbial segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for cheese with rich flavor and texture has led to increasing utilization of microbial rennet, which is driving the microbial

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dairy Enzymes market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cheese

Milk

Yoghurt

Infant Formula

Ice Cream & Desserts

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chymosin

Lipase

Lactase

Microbial Rennet

Others (Catalases and Proteases)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Dairy Enzymes Market size and growth projections, 2017-2027

Dairy Enzymes Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2017-2027

Dairy Enzymes Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2017-2027

Short and long term Dairy Enzymes Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Dairy Enzymes market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

