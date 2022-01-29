Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:03 pm, the victim was transporting the suspects in a ride share vehicle. While at the listed location, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and told the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Friday, January 28, 2022, 19 year-old Daron Cottingham, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

