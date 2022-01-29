Embolotherapy Market Growth, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3.50 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –Increasing development of new endovascular treatment procedures

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Embolotherapy market size reached USD 3.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, peripheral artery disease, and neurological disorders among others is a key factor driving global embolotherapy market revenue growth. Steady transition towards minimally invasive procedures from invasive open surgical procedures is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the global embolotherapy market. Increasing demand for image-guided minimally invasive interventions have not only broadened the scope of vascular pathologies that can be treated, but has also resulted in reduction of post-operative morbidity compared to open surgical techniques.

The latest report on the Embolotherapy market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Embolotherapy industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Embolotherapy market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Medical Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Kaneka Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.

In addition, the study on the Embolotherapy market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Transcatheter arterial radioembolization segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of this therapeutic modality for effectively treating both primary and secondary hepatobilary disease and increasing investment to develop next generation radioembolic devices to improve clinical outcomes.

Cancer segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of liver cancer and increasing number of transarterial chemoembolization procedures performed for controlling tumor growth and destroying cancer cells and providing quality care to patients suffering with liver cancer.

Ambulatory surgical segment is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing preference for outpatient surgical procedures, increasing patient admissions in these facilities, availability of reimbursement, and increasing number of embolotherapy surgical procedures performed at these facilities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Embolotherapy market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Embolic Agents

Liquid Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolization Coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Balloons

Embolic Plug Systems

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Chemoembolization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Disease

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Embolotherapy Market size and growth projections, 2018-2028

Embolotherapy Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2018-2028

Embolotherapy Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2018-2028

Short and long term Embolotherapy Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Embolotherapy market for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

Continue…

