Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

TAJIKISTAN, January 28 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan reads, in particular:

"Your Excellency, dear friend,

Kindly accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Turkey.

Over the past years, the relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey, gradually developing, have now reached a high level of interstate partnership in various fields that correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries.

We are very satisfied with the current level and content of comprehensive ties between our countries based on common cultural and historical values and principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust.

We are firmly convinced that thanks to the strong determination and joint practical efforts of the parties, relations between the two countries will continue to develop incrementally, reaching qualitatively new horizons of cooperation.

Tajikistan is interested in strengthening this process and is ready to take the necessary measures in this direction.

I wish you, Mr. President, good health, happiness and new successes, and peace, stability, well-being and sustainable progress and prosperity to the fraternal Turkish people.”

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon reads as follows:

"Your Excellency, dear friend,

On my own behalf and on behalf of my people, I cordially congratulate you, Your Excellency, and the people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

It is gratifying that our country, based on common historical and cultural ties, was one of the first to establish diplomatic relations with Tajikistan. Thanks to the stable nature of the ties that we have established in many areas over the past thirty years, our relationship has continuously developed and strengthened both at the bilateral level and in the international arena.

Taking into account the changes taking place in our region, I am convinced that there is a need to further strengthen and maintain cooperation and solidarity between our states and peoples. Tajikistan's sustainable steps under your leadership encourage us to look with great hope at the future of our countries' cooperative relations.

We express our readiness by joint efforts to give new dynamism to this process by intensifying the activities of the Tajik-Turkish Cooperation Council formed for the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations in the common interests of our peoples and their well-being.

Taking this opportunity, I wish Your Excellency health and happiness, and well-being and prosperity to the friendly and fraternal people of Tajikistan.”