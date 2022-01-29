Submit Release
With More Than $1 Billion Back in the Hands of California Families, Governor Newsom Highlights CalEITC Awareness Week

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring January 28, 2022 through February 4, 2022 as “CalEITC Awareness Week,” lifting up the state’s transformative supports to help working families, which can combine to put thousands of extra dollars in their pockets to meet basic needs.

To support uptake of the state and federal earned income tax credit and child tax credit programs, California is leading a public-private partnership with philanthropic organizations to invest more than $30 million combined – $15 million from the state and more than $15 million from philanthropy – this tax year in local education and outreach through community-based organizations.

Contributing philanthropic partners include Ballmer Group, Blue Shield Foundation of California, the California Community Foundation, Crankstart and the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. For a list of state-funded community-based organizations, click here.

