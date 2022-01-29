Hydrocolloids Market Share, Industry Growth, Drivers and Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages. Additionally, hydrocolloids are widely used in various food products as stabilizers, water retention agents, emulsifiers, and gelling agents, as well as to prevent formation of ice and sugar crystals in ice cream with controlled release of flavors.

The latest report on the Hydrocolloids market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Hydrocolloids industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Hydrocolloids market are Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

In addition, the study on the Hydrocolloids market for the forecast period, 2018 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

By source, microbial segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as hydrocolloids produced from microbes possess high dietary fiber content. Microbial source hydrocolloids are considered beneficial in individuals suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement.

Hydrocolloids market revenue in North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing use of hydrocolloids in reducing fat and oil in food products and a high demand for packaged and convenience food. In addition, growing awareness among people related to healthy food habits is causative of the market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hydrocolloids market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Hydrocolloids Market size and growth projections, 2018-2028

Hydrocolloids Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2018-2028

Hydrocolloids Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2018-2028

Short and long term Hydrocolloids Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Hydrocolloids market for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

Continue…

