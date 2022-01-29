Blood Collection Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 4.79 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in blood sampling methods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blood Collection market size is expected to reach USD 7.58 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Market revenue growth is significantly driven by major prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic disorders, advent of liquid biopsy tests, and increasing demand for blood components. Blood collection is very crucial for specific diagnostic tests to determine effective treatment procedures. Blood samples can be collected from fingertip, arm, ear, and other parts based on the analysis to be produced.

The latest report on the Blood Collection market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Blood Collection industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Blood Collection market Becton, Dickinson and Company, Haematonics, Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, SARSTEDT AG & Co., Macopharma, and Smiths Medical.

In addition, the study on the Blood Collection market for the forecast period, 2018 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Needles segment is expected to register a 6.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. High affordability, repeat purchase, and rising ease of use are major factors boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Growing number of blood donation campaigns and major technological developments in healthcare infrastructure are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blood Collection market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Needles

Tubes

Blood Bags

Monitors

Others

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automated

Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospital and Nursing Home

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Blood Collection Market size and growth projections, 2018-2028

Blood Collection Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2018-2028

Blood Collection Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2018-2028

Short and long term Blood Collection Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Blood Collection market for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

Continue…

