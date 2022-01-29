Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size, Industry Revenue, Statistics and Forecast by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.80 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trend – Growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing emphasis on analytical testing of biosimilars and biologics, growing demand for outsourcing analytical testing services, and rising research and development expenditure in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Bioanalytical testing services involve quantitative analysis of compound and their metabolite in biological fluids, which includes blood, serum, urine, plasma, or tissue extracts.

The latest report on the Bioanalytical Testing Services market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Bioanalytical Testing Services industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Bioanalytical Testing Services market are Charles River Laboratories, Medpace, Inc., Wuxi AppTec, IQVIA, Inc, SGS SA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Intertek Group plc, PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

In addition, the study on the Bioanalytical Testing Services market for the forecast period, 2018 – 2028 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2021, Eurofins Scientific acquired Beacon Discovery. This acquisition helped Eurofins to provide a complete drug discovery experience, knowledge, and support the development of new therapeutics.

Serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies segment is expected to register a 12.0% revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing application of serology, immunogenicity, and neutralizing antibodies in drug development procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, rising requirement of biologic pipeline development, and growing adoption of advanced technologies in bioanalytical testing services are key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Bioanalytical Testing Services market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cell-based Assays

Virology Testing

Method Development Optimization and Validation

Serology Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibodies

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Biomarker Testing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size and growth projections, 2018 -2028

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2018-2028

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2018-2028

Short and long term Bioanalytical Testing Services Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Bioanalytical Testing Services market for the forecast period, 2018 - 2028? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

Continue…

