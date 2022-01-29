Ultraviolet LED Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 290.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends – Growth in UV LED lights for different applications

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ultraviolet LED Market is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Ultraviolet LED market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Ultraviolet LED industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced costs of ultraviolet (UV) equipped LEDs, along with increased ability, efficiency, and increased time period of the UV light LEDs in comparison with the normal LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has additionally accelerated the expansion of the market.

The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the Ultraviolet LED market are Lumileds Holding BV, LG Innotek Co. Ltd, Honle UV America Inc., Nordson Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Semileds Corporation, Aquionics Inc., Crystal IS Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH and Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd.

In addition, the study on the Ultraviolet LED market for the forecast period, 2017 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Key Highlights From The Report

Further, increasing issues over water-borne diseases have increased people's awareness of intensely treated water. The growing awareness of the advantages of treated water consumption has UV powered LED lights market that caters to the present section, i.e., UV C LEDs

In May 2020, Seoul Viosys claimed that client inquiries for its variant named Violed UV LED light which might be used for sterilizing microorganism, increased over 5 times over March, fuelled by issues pertaining to the continued international unfolding of the virus inflicting COVID-19.

Together with Korea University, the corporate showcased that its Violed variant might be able to eliminate around 99% of the SARS-COV-2 virus when employed for a 30-second dose from a distance of 3 centimeters, which is likely to boost its demand.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultraviolet LED market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

UV – A

UV – B

UV – C

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Optical Sensors and Instrumentation

Counterfeit Detection

UV Sterilization

Medical Light Therapy

UV Curing

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

What's Included in the Report

Global Ultraviolet LED Market size and growth projections, 2017-2027

Ultraviolet LED Market size, share, and growth projections across 5 regions and 18 countries, 2021-2027

Ultraviolet LED Market size and CAGR of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2021-2027

Short and long term Ultraviolet LED Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter’s Five forces analysis

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry-overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market of the Ultraviolet LED market for the forecast period, 2017 - 2027? What will be the estimated growth rate?

What are the major driving forces determining the future of the market worldwide?

Who are the major industry players dominating the industry and what have been their winning strategies to stay competitive?

What are the major challenges that are expected to hinder the development of the industry worldwide?

What are the favorable opportunities prominent vendors can bank on in the years to come?

