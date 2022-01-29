VTC Academy pursues up to $20 million USD for long term growth at digital academic ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VTC Information Technology and Design Academy (VTC Academy) has announced its business performance for three years after securing funding of 3 million USD from Vietnam Investment Group (VIG). In addition, VTC Academy revealed that it plans to raise 20 million USD for its next 5-year development plan.



Over three years, VTC Academy has received full support from VIG for the establishment of three branches in the two most dynamic cities in Vietnam, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. VTC Academy has mainly focused on building a high-quality professional team that develops various academic programs according to the strictest recruiting standards. Therefore, those professionals play a critical role in R&D and are one of the key pillars at VTC Academy. In addition, a large international education partner network has differentiated VTC Academy from other institutions in Vietnam, resulting in its superior academic standards and the reputation. Furthermore, the academy has equipped a range of modern learning facilities and resources for excellent support for all students here.

Mr. Hoang Viet Tan – CEO at VTC Academy shared: “Vietnam has been experiencing an explosion in demand for human resources in Tech, Design and Digital Marketing sectors. The Covid-19 pandemic has become one of a crucial driving force, stimulating the growth of technology-based human resources across Asia and around the world, including Vietnam. Despite having a unique mindset and eagerness to adopt new technology trends, Vietnamese youngsters need to be equipped with adequate knowledge and competency, sharpen their creativity, learn how to apply the technology to meet the increasing demands of the domestic and regional market.”

For the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has exerted an adverse impact on most of the service companies and educational organizations in Vietnam, several of them even had to shut down or go bankrupt. VTC Academy, on the other hand, has proved its agility, adaptability, flexibility, and capacity by consistently coming up with innovative solutions that have resulted in revenue and enrollment growth of up to 200% each year over the previous 3 years.

